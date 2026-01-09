Advertisement
NewsIndiaSirmaur: 8 killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge, Rescue Underway
BUS ACCIDENT

Sirmaur: 8 killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge, Rescue Underway

In a tragic road accident, eight people died after a private bus rolled into a gorge in Sirmaur district, with several injured and rescue operations ongoing, police said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Sirmaur: 8 killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge, Rescue UnderwayImage Credit: ( ANI )

A private bus travelling from Kupvi to Shimla plunged into a gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, killing eight people. Police said 30–35 passengers were on board, and rescue operations are underway.


(This is a breaking story, updates will be added soon)

