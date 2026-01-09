Sirmaur: 8 killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge, Rescue Underway
In a tragic road accident, eight people died after a private bus rolled into a gorge in Sirmaur district, with several injured and rescue operations ongoing, police said.
A private bus travelling from Kupvi to Shimla plunged into a gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district, killing eight people. Police said 30–35 passengers were on board, and rescue operations are underway.
(This is a breaking story, updates will be added soon)
