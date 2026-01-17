A macabre demonstration of human apathy has ignited widespread outrage in the Bihar state district of Sitamarhi as onlookers stood idly by in a fatal road accident of a teenager to plunder a delivery of fish lying on the road. This happened on a Friday morning near the Jhajhihat village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Pupri police station.

Tragedy Unfolds During Morning Rush

The victim has been identified as Ritesh Kumar, commonly known as Golu, who was on his way to attend morning coaching classes when he was hit by a speedy pickup van. Ritesh, a student and son of Santosh Das, reportedly died instantly because of the impact of the collision.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Witnesses have said that the locals heard the tire screech, the screams, and then the rush of the family to the boy. While the parents of the boy appeared to be inconsolable beside the boy, the mood metres away became ominous.

Loss of Empathy: Fish-loaded pickup van overturned, 16 y/o boy died, body lay there while crowd got busy looting fish...



Pupri, Sitamarhi pic.twitter.com/KJrIqWSLQ6 -(@Delhiite_) January 17, 2026

'The Shocking Lack Of Humanity'

The pickup truck that was involved in the accident was carrying a lot of fish, which spilled all over the road after the accident. In quite disturbing footage that has since gone viral, it has been observed that some people in the crowd are ignoring the mournful family and dead body of the teenager.

Rather than offering aid and seeking medical assistance, there were scores of people observed:

Filling sacks and bags with the scattered fish

Moving around the site of the accident to get additional fish while the body of the victim lay along the road.

Police Response

Pupri police station staff members soon arrived at the site after being informed about the accident. The police dispersed the crowd that gathered manually to gain control over the situation.

"The victim was on his way to his coaching classes," said Pupri SHO Ramshankar Kumar. "The pickup truck has been seized, which caused this accident. The driver of this pickup truck managed to escape from the spot. We are trying to track him so that he could be prosecuted," he said.

The police have taken custody of Ritesh's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An official investigation into both the reckless driving and the subsequent conduct at the scene has been launched.

ALSO READ | Why Is The Union Budget Presented On February 1? History Of India's Budget Date And Time Change | EXPLAINED