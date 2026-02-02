Speaking at the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026–27, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman underscored India’s growing role in driving global economic growth and also referenced billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Addressing the students, the Finance Minister said that Musk had cited International Monetary Fund (IMF) data to highlight the extent of India’s contribution, saying that China accounts for 26% of global GDP growth while India contributes 17%, together comprising 43% of global growth.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Youth Dialogue on Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "...Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say "wow, is this true". I don't remember if he exactly said 'wow'... China contributes 26% of growth in global GDP. India contributes 17%.… pic.twitter.com/qY53GvKeHC — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

She said, "I am sure many of you are very active in social media, you would have seen. Elon Musk takes the IMF data to say, 'wow, is this true?' You know, that kind. I do not remember what exactly he said. Wow, he said, or something else he said."

She even asked students, "Did any of you see that tweet? What does that convey?"

Oppn should acknowledge India’s rising influence

While addressing the political debate that is going on over budget 2026, Finance Minister said the Opposition should acknowledge India’s growing influence.

She said, "“I will say this from my side in the Parliament, but India’s Opposition should also understand that this is the kind of strength that India has acquired now. Next only to China. The gap may be big, 26 and 17. We’ll bridge it."

'Do not disparage India’: Rijiju

I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian. #ViksitBharat pic.twitter.com/b19NPMrkNY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 1, 2026

Similarly, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju also cited Musk's remark to counter Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him not “disparage India” when criticising the government.

Rijiju’s remarks came as Rahul Gandhi continued to criticise the BJP-led government’s management of the economy, reiterating his “dead economy” comment and raising new objections to the Union Budget 2026–27.

In a post on X, Rijiju said he had cited Elon Musk solely to underscore a larger point about the nation’s achievements.

Rijiju said , “I normally do not react to statements which are not made by Indians. I'm quoting @elonmusk only to sensitise Rahul Gandhi ji that, while criticizing the govt is a democratic right, do not disparage India & never belittle India's achievement. Be a proud Indian.”

Elon Musk responds to IMF statistics

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday responded to a global statistics report that placed India second in the projected global GDP contribution for 2026.

Musk cited the latest IMF data on nations contributing to global growth, highlighting that India ranks among the top contributors, ahead of the United States.

While sharing the chart based in the IMF's January 2026 projections, that shows the top 10 contributors to global real GDP growth in 2026, Musk said, "balance of power is changing."

The post shared by Elon Musk highlighted the top 10 countries by their projected contribution to global GDP growth in 2026, citing IMF data, and noted that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute roughly 50% of total global growth.

The chart indicates that China and India combined are projected to contribute 43.6% of global growth, with India accounting for 17% and the United States contributing 9.9%.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, a historic first in India’s parliamentary history, as she laid out the roadmap for the Union Budget 2026–27.