Situation in Delhi under control after COVID-19 lockdown 4; we are prepared to handle surge: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (May 25, 2020) said that the situation in the national capital is under control and his government is ready to deal with any kind of situation that comes in front of them.

Kejriwal, also stressed that even after several relaxations given in the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown the number of cases didn't see any unusual rise.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal informed that around 3,500 COVID-19 cases were reported since the fourth-phase of the lockdown began.

Status of Corona in Delhi after one week of relaxing the Lockdown | LIVE https://t.co/70B9nXFKoc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 25, 2020

The centre imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and it entered its fourth phase on May 18.

Giving information about the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal said, "Government and private hospitals in Delhi have 4,500 beds for COVID-19 patients and out of these, only 2,000 are occupied.'' He said 2,000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from Monday for novel coronavirus patients.

"In Private hospitals, 677 beds are available of which 509 are occupied," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said 3,314 coronavirus patients are getting treatment at their house. "Delhi has recorded 13,418 cases so far and out of these, around 6,540 have recovered," he said, adding that most of the new cases are having mild or no symptoms.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday had said the Delhi government has directed private hospitals and nursing homes with a capacity of 50 beds or more to reserve 20 percent of their total bed strength for coronavirus patients.