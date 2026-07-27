/Siwan AK-47 firing: 'Suspended Policeman shot in air to protect lives and govt property', say police

The Siwan Police have said that the suspended constable who fired an AK-47 rifle during the July 25 Bihar Bandh protests discharged the weapon into the air to disperse a crowd and protect lives and government property. The clarification came after the suspension of Constable Abhishek Kumar, whose use of the assault rifle during the student-led protests triggered political controversy and allegations of excessive force.
In an official statement, the police said Constable Abhishek Kumar (Constable No. 47), who was deployed near J.P. Chowk in Siwan city, fired four rounds into the air after bandh supporters allegedly surrounded police personnel.
"On July 25, 2026, near J.P. Chowk in Siwan city, Constable No. 47 Abhishek Kumar fired four rounds into the air to protect lives and government property after being surrounded by supporters of the bandh. There are no reports of anyone in the crowd sustaining injuries during this incident," the statement said.
The police added that the constable has been suspended under Siwan District Order No. 1144/26, and departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him.
Responding to concerns over injuries reported during the protests, the police said the three injured persons were found at locations separate from where the firing took place.
According to the statement, Md Arif (17) and Akash Kumar (22) were injured near Hafiz Chowk, around 1.5 km from J.P. Chowk, while Bullet Kumar Gaur (20) was found injured near the Traffic Police Station, approximately 2 km away.
Police said doctors have confirmed that all three are out of danger.
After receiving initial treatment at Siwan Sadar Hospital, they were referred to Medanta Hospital in Patna. Md Arif has since been discharged, while the other two remain under treatment.
The police also confirmed that three separate FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the injured persons.
The incident sparked a political row after Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav questioned the use of an AK-47 during the protests and demanded that the state government explain the circumstances under which the weapon was fired and identify who had authorised its use.
The controversy later escalated after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Bihar.
In a post on his official X account, Gandhi alleged that students protesting over examination-related issues had been subjected to excessive force.
"The entire system is downright murderous against students. News is coming that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested with FIRs filed against them. Mr Modi, where did your promise go that no FIRs would be filed against students and they would be released? Instead, deadly attacks and brutality are being unleashed on them."
He further wrote: "In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it is Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi, the pattern is the same everywhere. Apologise to the country's students and take action against those who attacked them, not against the students themselves."
(With IANS inputs)
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