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  • /Siwan AK-47 firing: 'Suspended Policeman shot in air to protect lives and govt property', say police

Siwan AK-47 firing: 'Suspended Policeman shot in air to protect lives and govt property', say police

In an official statement, the police said Constable Abhishek Kumar (Constable No. 47), who was deployed near J.P. Chowk in Siwan city, fired four rounds into the air after bandh supporters allegedly surrounded police personnel.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 07:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Siwan AK-47 firing: 'Suspended Policeman shot in air to protect lives and govt property', say police
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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