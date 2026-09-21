Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Six children drown while bathing for Karma-Dharma festival in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Six children drown while bathing for Karma-Dharma festival in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The tragedy took place around 10 am in the Narayanpur Bahiyar area under the Ajgaivinath Dham block of Sultanganj police station limits. The children had gone there for a ritual bath and to take part in preparations for the festival when they got caught in deep water.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Six children drown while bathing for Karma-Dharma festival in Bihar's Bhagalpur
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Uttarakhand MBBS admission fraud: 4 students seats cancelled over fake reservation certificates
2
3
4
5