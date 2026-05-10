Six-decade Dravidian parties' dominance ends in Tamil Nadu: Vijay takes oath as CM with 9 cabinet ministers - Check

Tamil Nadu CM oath today: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Chandrasekhar Joseph Vijay took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This comes following his success in the debut elections. Apart from Vijay, nine other TVK leaders were sworn in to the cabinet.

The oath was administered by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar; meanwhile, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's parents, actress Trisha Krishna, and others were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Also Read: Vijay Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay sworn in as 1st non-Dravidian Tamil Nadu CM; Actor Trisha, Rahul Gandhi present

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Tamil Nadu cabinet

Other TVK leaders who took oath as ministers in Vijay's maiden cabinet were: N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, KG Arunraj, P Venkataramanan, R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, TK Prabhu, and S Keerthana.

#WATCH | Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief C Joseph Vijay takes oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/8yGuYEAkfj — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Tamil Nadu election 2026

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections, TVK ended up winning 108 out of 234 seats in its maiden political stint. It was for the first time in the history of state politics that both legacy 'Dravidian' parties were ousted from power.

In the elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one.

However, Vijay couldn't attain the majority mark on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2), and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK.

PM Modi congratulates TVK chief Vijay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), congratulated the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu CM and said, "Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people."

Congratulations to Thiru C. Joseph Vijay on taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Best wishes for his tenure ahead. The Central Government will keep working with the Tamil Nadu Government to improve the lives of people.@TVKVijayHQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 10, 2026

'Thalapathy' Vijay in Tamil Nadu

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies.

Notably, Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu enters new era: Vijay takes oath as CM - Who is attending the ceremony?