Six devotees killed after sudden storm triggers deadly temple collapse in Maharashtra’s Sangli

A sudden spell of heavy rain and strong winds led to a tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, where a temple wall collapse claimed six lives and leaving 14 others injured during a religious gathering in Motewadi village.

A large number of devotees had assembled at the temple in Jat taluka to participate in a ceremony dedicated to Goddess Murgubai on the occasion of the Margubai Devi Yatra. According to officials, the situation turned dangerous around 5 pm when weather conditions deteriorated sharply, bringing intense winds and rainfall.

#WATCH | Sangli, Maharashtra | A large number of devotees had gathered in Motwadi to attend a religious ceremony dedicated to Goddess Murgubai. However, around 5:00 p.m., heavy rain and strong winds began. Consequently, the devotees took shelter at a nearby construction site.… pic.twitter.com/Rrs1akfiHI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

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As the storm intensified, devotees moved to seek shelter at a nearby construction site. However, the strong winds reportedly tore off a metal sheet roof, which then struck a stone wall. The impact caused the wall to collapse onto those taking shelter underneath.

Officials said six people died on the spot, while around 10 to 12 others sustained injuries. The injured were immediately taken to Jat Rural Hospital for treatment, where several remain in critical condition.

The deceased include three local residents and three individuals from Bijapur taluka, according to police.

Police said the incident unfolded rapidly as devotees tried to protect themselves from the sudden weather change. Sangli Superintendent of Police Tushar Doshi explained that around 350 people were present at the temple premises at the time.

“There were around 350 devotees present on the temple premises. In the evening, the area was hit by sudden strong winds and heavy rainfall, following which devotees gathered near a wall and took shelter under tin sheets. The wall and tin sheets suddenly collapsed, trapping several devotees,” he said.

Local residents and emergency teams rushed to the spot soon after the collapse, helping rescue those trapped under debris and shifting the injured to nearby medical facilities.

Authorities confirmed that at least 14 people are still undergoing treatment, with some reported to be in a serious condition.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over what is usually a well-attended religious occasion in the region, particularly on Tuesdays when large crowds gather at the temple.

In a separate development in Maharashtra, police also intervened in Beed district to prevent a child marriage, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a complaint from a gram panchayat office bearer, authorities stopped the wedding of a 17-year-old girl scheduled to take place in Moha village of Parli Vaijnath tehsil on May 10.

According to police, the ceremony was planned at a school premises around 3 pm, where the minor girl was to be married to a 28-year-old man from Beed tehsil.

Following prior information, police arrived at the venue and halted the proceedings before the marriage could be completed. During verification, officials confirmed that the girl had not reached the legal age for marriage, making the ceremony unlawful.

A case was subsequently registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act against the groom, his parents, and the girl’s parents, police said.