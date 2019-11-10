Six districts in Kolkata highly affected by cyclone 'Bulbul', farmers demand compensation

close

Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone bulbul has damaged approx seven thousand houses, three lakh people were affected across these districts and 950 mobile towers and 9000 trees were uprooted. Due to the devastation communication in the wide-area has been abruptly disrupted. The names of the nine district include North and South 24 Parganas, East and WestMidnapore, Hoogly, Howrah, Murshidabad, Nadia and Jhargram.  

Kolkata: Nine districts in West Bengal are highly affected due to 'cyclone bulbul'. The state secretariat has asked the district magistrate of the nine districts to submit a preliminary report of the most affected areas.

The names of the nine district include North and South 24 Parganas, East and WestMidnapore, Hoogly, Howrah, Murshidabad, Nadia and Jhargram.

Cyclone bulbul has damaged approx seven thousand houses, three lakh people were affected across these districts and 950 mobile towers and 9000 trees were uprooted. Due to the devastation communication in the wide-area has been abruptly disrupted.

According to reports, there were nine thousand camps established by the state government. Farmers of West Bengal are highly affected by the severe situation and they are looking forward towards the state government for compensation.

NDRF and SDRF team are carrying out the rescue operations at various places and around fifteen thousand civic volunteers are also working towards helping people in the affected area.

Earlier on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited a control room at the state secretariat to monitor the situation arising out of Cyclone 'Bulbul'.  

 

