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Six judges to take charge of Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue

Total of 151 judges have been transferred. 13 judges have been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Exclusive judges under special Acts of NIA, MCOCA and NDPS.

Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
Six judges to take charge of Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue
Image Credit: IANS

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