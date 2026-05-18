Six killed in multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Khagaria district

At least six people, including three women and a child, were killed in a tragic road accident following a collision involving multiple vehicles in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Monday.

The accident took place on National Highway-31 under the jurisdiction of Mansi Police Station at around 3.30 p.m.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mansi Police Station, the collision involved a truck, a Scorpio SUV and an auto-rickshaw.

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The SHO said efforts were underway to identify the deceased. Several other persons sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Eyewitnesses described the collision as extremely severe. The auto-rickshaw was completely mangled, while the front portion of the Scorpio suffered extensive damage.

The impact was so intense that passengers travelling in the auto-rickshaw were thrown onto the road. Several victims died on the spot, while others were left critically injured.

Hearing the loud crash, local residents and passersby rushed to the scene and immediately began rescue efforts.

Police personnel soon arrived and, with the assistance of local residents, shifted the injured to hospital.

Police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The damaged vehicles, including the truck, have been seized, while efforts are underway to trace and identify the truck driver, who is absconding.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Khagaria Police are waiting for the family members of the deceased to arrive and lodge formal complaints against the truck driver allegedly responsible for the accident.

“We are making efforts to record the statements of the injured persons. They are expected to help identify the deceased,” the SHO said.

Meanwhile, the incident has left the families of the victims in deep shock and grief.

As news of the accident spread, relatives of the deceased and injured gathered at the hospital, where scenes of mourning and distress were witnessed.