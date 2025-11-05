Advertisement
Six Months After Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror Groups Plan Attack: Reports

Six months after Operation Sindoor, intelligence reports warn of renewed Pakistan-backed terror activity in J&K, with LeT and JeM increasing infiltration, drone surveillance, and planning coordinated cross-border attacks.

Six months after India’s Operation Sindoor, intelligence reports indicate a worrying resurgence in Pakistan-backed terror activities targeting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, a precision counter-terror campaign launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, appears to have prompted Pakistan-based outfits, notably Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to regroup and plan a fresh wave of coordinated strikes.

According to an NDTV report, these terror groups have ramped up infiltration, reconnaissance, and cross-border logistics since September. Several LeT and JeM units are believed to have infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir via routes along the Line of Control (LoC), with direct support from Pakistan’s Special Services Group (SSG) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) operatives.

Reports suggest that an LeT unit led by terrorist Shamsher carried out aerial surveillance using drones to pinpoint weak spots along the Line of Control (LoC), a move seen as preparation for possible fidayeen-style attacks or aerial weapon drops in the coming weeks.

