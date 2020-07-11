हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arunachal Pradesh

Six NSCN (IM) cadets killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh's Khonsa

Atleast six NSCN (IM) cadets were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday (July 11, 2020) morning. 

Six NSCN (IM) cadets killed in encounter in Arunachal Pradesh&#039;s Khonsa

Atleast six NSCN (IM) cadets were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Khonsa area of Arunachal Pradesh early on Saturday (July 11, 2020) morning. 

An Assam Rifles soldier is reported to have sustained injuries in the crossfire. The injured jawan is stable and receiving medical aid at a military hospital.

In a statement Arunachal Pradesh DGP said that it was joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police.

They recovered six long-range weapons like four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ, about 5 kilos of explosive, 1 kilo of pipe IED from the spot.

“A joint team of 6 Assam Rifle and Arunachal Pradesh Police conducted an early morning action today in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh near Nginu village. In the operation, 6 NSCN- IM armed cadre have been killed. One Assam Rifle personnel also received injuries. Six long-range weapons (four AK-47 and 2 Chinese MQ) have been recovered so far,” said DGP R P Upadhyaya.

The DGP also said SP Longding and CO 6 AR were on the spot.

The gunfight began at around 4.30 am and the operation is currently underway.

Tags:
Arunachal PradeshNSCN (IM) cadets killedNSCN (IM)
Next
Story

HBSE Haryana Board class 10 result 2020: Rishita tops with 100 per cent marks
  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla's Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir