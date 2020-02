At least six people were killed in an accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh today (February 20) after a truck collided with a jeep.

The deceased include two women and a child, all the deceased belonged to Dhani Mayla district. They were returning from a satsang when their jeep met with an accident.

The accident took place near Purbasar of Pallu village.

(More details awaited)