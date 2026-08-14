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Six police personnel injured in clash with protesters demanding Gursimran Mand's arrest in Ambala

Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat alleged that some police personnel were attacked with a ‘farsa’ (battle-axe). 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:27 AM IST
Six police personnel injured in clash with protesters demanding Gursimran Mand's arrest in Ambala
Image Credit: ANI/Screengrab

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Six police personnel injured in clash with protesters demanding Gursimran Mand's arrest in Ambala
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