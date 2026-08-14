At least six police personnel were injured in a clash with Sikh protesters in Haryana’s Ambala after police moved to disperse a crowd blocking the Delhi-Ambala national highway near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib.
According to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, around 1,500-1,600 protesters had gathered at the site, demanding the arrest of Gursimran Singh Mand, National President of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front.
DGP Singhal visited the Military Hospital and Civil Hospital in Ambala to meet police personnel injured while clearing the highway blockade in Ambala Cantt. He enquired about their condition, spoke to doctors regarding their treatment and wished the injured officers a speedy recovery.
The police had reached the spot to clear the blockade and restore traffic movement on the highway.
#WATCH | Haryana | Ambala Police deploy force to disperse the members of the Sikh community protesting near Gurdwara Panjokhra Sahib, demanding the arrest of the National President of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand. pic.twitter.com/bYFFFzS7lS— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
DGP Ajay Singhal said the protesters had initially gathered at Panjokhra Gurudwara to demand action in connection with a previously registered FIR. He said talks were underway when some protesters suddenly blocked the highway.
"We exercised great restraint throughout this and continued to engage with them. We even met their demands. However, when the traffic jam became severe and caused harassment to the public, stone-pelting suddenly began," Singhal said.
He said the police then had to resort to a lathi-charge to clear the road, during which several personnel were injured. A DSP suffered a cut on his knee, while three or four other personnel sustained head injuries. Those with minor injuries were given first aid and discharged, while four or five personnel remained hospitalised, he said.
Singhal said a case would be registered and action taken against those who attempted to disrupt law and order.
Among the injured are DSP Virender Sharma, who sustained a serious injury to his thumb; Constables Rakshit and Naveen Kumar; Head Constable Sandeep Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish; and ASI Pankaj, who suffered injuries to his fingers.
Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat alleged that some police personnel were attacked with a ‘farsa’ (battle-axe). He said some miscreants had entered the crowd and police were working to identify them.
Shekhawat said the police made several attempts to clear the highway after holding multiple rounds of talks with the protesters. He alleged that some people in the crowd were armed with spears, battle-axes, swords and axes.
As darkness fell, the protesters allegedly attacked police personnel and snatched the keys of some trucks caught in the traffic jam, the SP said.
"We were compelled to clear the area once the attacks on the police began. According to current information, five or six of our personnel have been injured," Shekhawat said.
He said the injured personnel were taken to hospital and were undergoing treatment, while the situation was being closely monitored.
Shekhawat also alleged that protesters snatched the keys from the driver of a gas tanker stuck in the jam. Police had repeatedly urged them to allow the tanker to pass to prevent a possible accident, but the driver's keys were allegedly taken and the driver intimidated into leaving the spot.
"We will certainly identify everyone involved and register an FIR," the police officer said.
(with ANI inputs)
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