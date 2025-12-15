Six-Time MLA Sanjay Saraogi Appointed As New Bihar BJP President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Sanjay Saraogi, six-time MLA from Darbhanga Sadar, as the new Bihar BJP President. This move is being viewed as a significant organisational decision and has sparked fresh political discussions in the state.

The announcement was made through an official letter from BJP National General Secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh, stating that BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Saraogi with immediate effect.

Saraogi succeeds Dilip Jaiswal, the outgoing Bihar BJP president who currently serves as the Minister of Industries in the state government. The appointment comes amid a series of major organisational changes at the national and state level, including the elevation of Nitin Nabin, MLA from Bankipur and Bihar minister, as the BJP National Working President on 14 December.

A prominent leader from the Vaishya community, Saraogi enjoys strong support in Darbhanga and the wider Mithila region. His appointment has been met with enthusiasm among BJP workers, with party members and supporters across the state extending their congratulations.

Born on 28 August 1969 in Darbhanga city’s Gandhi Chowk area, Saraogi holds M.Com and MBA degrees. He began his political journey with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) before joining the BJP in 1995.

He first won the Darbhanga Sadar Assembly seat in 2005 and has been re-elected consecutively in November 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025. Over the years, he has also served as a ward councillor in the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation and as Chairman of the Estimates Committee of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2018.

Saraogi is recognised for his clean image and strong grassroots connections, enjoying considerable support from the business community. While he was not included in the current state cabinet, the BJP’s decision to entrust him with the crucial organisational role underscores the party’s confidence in his leadership and experience.

