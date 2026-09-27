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  • /Six US F-35 jets, over 200 airmen arrive in Jodhpur for Tarang Shakti 2026

Six US F-35 jets, over 200 airmen arrive in Jodhpur for Tarang Shakti 2026

F-35 had previously come to India for Aero India but will now exercise with the Indian Air Force during Tarang Shakti 2026.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:21 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Six US F-35 jets, over 200 airmen arrive in Jodhpur for Tarang Shakti 2026
Image Credit: @USAmbIndia/X

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Six US F-35 jets, over 200 airmen arrive in Jodhpur for Tarang Shakti 2026
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