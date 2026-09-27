/Six US F-35 jets, over 200 airmen arrive in Jodhpur for Tarang Shakti 2026

As part of the Indian Airforce (IAF) multinational exercise, ‘Tarang Shakti 2026’, six US F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and more than 200 airmen arrived in Jodhpur, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said on Saturday.
“American airpower has arrived in Jodhpur! Six F-35 Lightning IIs and 200+ Airmen are now in India for their first-ever participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti. Excited to see America’s premier fifth-generation fighters make its Tarang Shakti debut, flying alongside the @IAF_MCC and partners”, Gor posted on X.
American airpower has arrived in Jodhpur! Six F-35 Lightning IIs and 200+ Airmen are now in India for their first-ever participation in Exercise Tarang Shakti. Excited to see America’s premier fifth-generation fighters make its Tarang Shakti debut, flying alongside the @IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/tOMgDO2Gf8— Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 26, 2026
US F-35 Lightning II fighter jets are set to take part in an Indian air exercise for the first time, marking a significant development in India-US air cooperation.
Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said the F-35 had previously come to India for Aero India but will now exercise with the Indian Air Force during Tarang Shakti 2026.
“For the first time, we are going to exercise with the F-35. It is coming. It has come to India earlier. It was part of Aero India, and then it got stuck in Trivandrum. All of you must have seen that. Now we will exercise with it, and we will be able to talk more about it, maybe after the exercise, or we may not like to talk about it. There is a slight operational security issue here,” said Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.
The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter that can operate across multiple domains. Its capabilities include gathering, processing and sharing data, allowing it to connect air, land, sea, space and cyber operations.
The aircraft is also described as a force multiplier, with its ability to share information with joint forces and partner countries helping pilots identify and respond to emerging threats.
#WATCH | Delhi: Responding to ANI about F-35 taking part in Tarang Shakti 2026, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit says, "For the first time, we are going to exercise with the F-35. It is coming. It has come to India earlier. It was part of Aero India, and then it… pic.twitter.com/vex2nOm4F3— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
The second edition of the multinational air exercise “Tarang Shakti” began at Air Force Station Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Saturday, with more than 40 countries set to take part in the drills.
The Indian Air Force welcomed the participating contingents in a post on X, saying, “A warm welcome to our friends from across the skies as they touch down at Jodhpur. Welcome to India. Welcome to Tarang Shakti.”
Announcing the 2026 edition of the exercise, the Indian Air Force said in another post on X, “Exercise Tarang Shakti is back. Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres. Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!”
The inaugural edition of the multinational exercise “Tarang Shakti” was held in 2024. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had then described the exercise as an effort to strengthen cooperation, coordination and trust with partner countries.
Earlier, Gor and Lieutenant General Vikrant Suresh Deshpande, General Officer Commanding, 10 Corps, witnessed a joint firing demonstration by Indian and US Army personnel at the Mahajan Field Firing Range during Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026.
The demonstration highlighted the scale and sophistication of the bilateral training.
It featured the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher, M777 ultra-light howitzer and Dhanush artillery system, along with AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, L70 air-defence guns and Swathi weapon-locating radars.
The US Army fielded HIMARS and M-LIDS, bringing together a range of artillery, aviation, air-defence and surveillance capabilities in a demanding field environment.
(with ANI inputs)
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