At least sixteen passengers sustained injuries after a private bus travelling from Bhopal to Alirajpur overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district early Sunday morning, officials confirmed. The mishap occurred near Talwada Deb on the Barwani–Thikri Highway, within the Anjad police station limits, around 4:30 a.m.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dheeraj Babbar, the accident took place when an animal suddenly appeared on the road, forcing the driver to swerve sharply. The bus lost balance and overturned, causing panic among passengers.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the vehicle, filled with commuters, skidded on the poorly lit highway before flipping onto its side. Local residents quickly arrived at the scene, notifying emergency services and assisting in rescue efforts until police and district officials reached the site.

All sixteen injured passengers, including men, women, and children, were rescued from the wreckage and taken to nearby hospitals in Anjad and Barwani. Medical teams reported that most injuries consisted of fractures, bruises, and minor head trauma, adding that all victims were stable and receiving proper care.

ASP Babbar said police and administrative teams responded promptly to the incident, coordinating the rescue and ensuring medical assistance for all affected passengers.

The bus, operated by a private company, was headed to Alirajpur in western Madhya Pradesh, a commonly used inter-district route. The accident caused a temporary traffic disruption as cranes worked to remove the damaged vehicle and clear the highway.

Authorities are now investigating multiple factors behind the crash, including road conditions, potential overspeeding, and vehicle maintenance, alongside the animal crossing cited as the primary cause. The district administration has assured support and compensation for those injured in the incident.

(With IANS Inputs)