Sixth-Grade Girl Dies After Falling From Jaipur School Roof, Investigation Underway

A tragic incident occurred at Neerja Modi School in Jaipur on Saturday, where a sixth-grade student reportedly fell from the school’s rooftop and lost her life. Police officials and forensic experts arrived promptly at the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Lakhan Singh, Station House Officer of Mansarovar Police Station, confirmed that the girl was rushed to Metro Mas Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. He added that the police have begun collecting witness statements, though no formal complaint has been filed yet.

State Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed deep sorrow over the student’s death and instructed the District Education Officer to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a detailed report. Speaking to the media, he described the incident as “extremely unfortunate” and stressed that strict action would be taken if negligence or wrongdoing is found.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the school student suicide case, Education Minister of Rajasthan Madan Dilawar says, "... Whatever happened to that innocent girl was unfortunate; we have ordered an investigation into the matter..." pic.twitter.com/xIpFLfX6PZ — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Following the minister’s directive, Additional District Education Officer Sanjay Srivastava and other officials from the Education Department visited the school to review the situation. Srivastava assured that those responsible would be held accountable and that the investigation would be conducted transparently and in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Congress Councillor Karan Sharma raised serious concerns, alleging that efforts were made to “destroy evidence” related to the incident. He claimed that when he reached the school shortly after the incident, students informed him that the victim, identified as Amayra, had already been taken to Metro Mas Hospital. Sharma further alleged that attempts were made to wash away crucial evidence by pouring water from the fifth floor down to the ground level.

Authorities have not yet confirmed these allegations, but the investigation into the circumstances of the young girl’s death remains ongoing.

(With ANI Inputs)