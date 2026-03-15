Sixty-three lakh names deleted from voter list: The mystery before West Bengal’s two-phase election

West Bengal Election 2026: The schedule for assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry has been announced. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar shared the dates during a press briefing in New Delhi on March 15.

The announcement sets the stage for a highly charged political contest in West Bengal. Voting in the state will take place on April 23 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 4.

The election atmosphere in the state began building long before the announcement of the schedule. The Election Commission of India (ECI) carried out a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls over the past two months. The exercise soon turned into a political controversy. It drew attention across the country and also reached the Supreme Court of India.

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With the election calendar now in place, attention has turned to the timeline, the political plans of parties and the controversies influencing the contest.

Election dates in West Bengal

Polling in West Bengal will take place in two phases. Voters will cast their ballots on April 23 and April 29. Counting for all assembly elections will take place on May 4.

The schedule shows a change from the assembly election held in 2021. Voting in that election took place over eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

The state assembly has 294 constituencies. During the main voting period in 2021, polling took place in 292 seats. Two constituencies did not vote at that time due to the deaths of candidates. Elections in those seats took place five months later.

The decision to reduce the number of voting phases has drawn attention from political observers. The ECI said it had discussed the matter before finalising the schedule. The final decision aimed to reduce the number of phases so that voting would be easier to manage.

Controversy over the voter list

Changes in the electoral roll have emerged as the most debated issue of the 2026 election in West Bengal.

The latest revision has led to a rare development in the state’s electoral history. The total number of registered voters has fallen compared with the previous election. Such a decline has not appeared in the state since independence.

The final electoral roll prepared after the SIR removed nearly 6.366 million names. Another 6.06 million voters are still under review.

People whose names were removed from the voter list still have a chance to apply through the review process to restore their registration.

The previous assembly election in 2021 had more than 73 million registered voters in the state. Voter turnout reached 82.3 percent. The figure stood among the highest participation levels in India. The turnout in the upcoming election will become clear only after voting concludes.

Who will become the chief minister?

The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is contesting the election under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. She has been serving as the chief minister since 2011.

Another victory for her party would create a historic record in the state. A fourth consecutive electoral win would make her the first chief minister in West Bengal to achieve that milestone.

Such a result would also place her among the longest-serving women leaders in Indian politics.

BJP’s strategy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the principal opposition in the state, has not announced a chief ministerial candidate for the election.

The party followed a similar strategy during the 2021 election in West Bengal. The campaign then centred on the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of a state-level face.

The same approach has appeared in several recent elections across India. After victories, the party later selected new leaders to run the state governments. This approach worked in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha and New Delhi.

It is unclear whether the party will present a chief ministerial face for the West Bengal election this time.

Opposition alliances and seat sharing

The previous assembly election saw several Opposition groups joining hands. Left parties, the Congress and the party led by Naushad Siddique, the Indian Secular Front, fought together in an attempt to challenge both the TMC and the BJP.

The alliance struggled to make a major impact in the results. Siddique secured victory from the Bhangar constituency. His win placed him as the only candidate outside the two dominant political camps to secure a seat.

For the upcoming election, the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front have already reached an understanding on seat sharing. The Congress has decided to go solo.

Another change in the political field has come from the decision of Humayun Kabir. The legislator from Bharatpur left the TMC and formed a new party called the Janata Unnayan Party. He has indicated to contest the election under the banner of this new party.

Campaign themes and major disputes

Public debate in the election campaign is likely to revolve around governance, allegations of corruption and questions of political trust.

The BJP has repeatedly targeted the ruling government over alleged corruption scandals. These accusations include the teacher recruitment scam and an alleged coal smuggling case.

The voter list revision has overshadowed many other campaign issues. Concerns about trust between the state government and the ECI have also entered the debate.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, which directed more than 500 judicial officers to examine disputed voter entries.

On March 10, 2026, the apex court also ordered the creation of Special Appellate Tribunals. Former High Court judges will lead these bodies. The tribunals will hear appeals from voters whose names disappeared from the electoral roll during the revision process.

During this controversy, the TMC held protests for five days across the state. The leadership criticised the SIR and questioned its transparency.

Before announcing the election schedule, the full bench of the ECI visited the state to assess the ground situation.

What lies ahead

The announcement of the election schedule has pushed the political battle in West Bengal into its most intense stage.

The contest will decide whether Mamata Banerjee can secure a fourth consecutive victory for the TMC. The result will also test whether the BJP can convert its growing political presence in the state into an electoral win.

The dispute surrounding the SIR may also influence voter participation and affect political debate throughout the election season.