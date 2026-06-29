/Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan for wedding shopping, gave it to lover Chetan: Police

Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, with police sources alleging that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, took nearly Rs 1 crore from him under the pretext of wedding shopping before passing the money to her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary.
According to investigators, Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary, 22, had planned the murder weeks in advance and devised a strategy to ensure they did not immediately come under suspicion. The two have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder Agarwal by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.
As per police sources quoted by NDTV, Goyal told Agarwal she needed around Rs 1 crore for wedding-related expenses. Investigators allege that instead of spending the money on the wedding, she transferred the entire amount to Chaudhary to help him establish his career and improve his financial position.
Police believe the money transfer was a key part of the alleged conspiracy. Investigators claim Chaudhary, who came from a modest financial background, had told Goyal he would need about three years to become financially secure.
According to the investigation, the pair agreed that after Agarwal's death, Goyal would not remarry for three years. Police suspect the delay was intended to avoid raising suspicion and to allow public attention surrounding the case to fade. Once Chaudhary was financially stable, the two allegedly planned to marry and seek acceptance from Goyal's family.
Investigators have also uncovered details of how the alleged murder was carried out. According to police sources, the pair had agreed on a pre-arranged signal before the attack. Goyal was allegedly instructed to sit down, either on the pretext of drinking water or tying her shoelaces, to indicate to Chaudhary that the moment had arrived to push Agarwal off the cliff.
Police believe the signal served another purpose as well. By moving away from Agarwal, Goyal would reduce the risk of being pulled down with him if he tried to save himself.
Call Detail Records (CDRs) have further strengthened the investigators' case. Sources said Goyal allegedly spoke to Chaudhary for around 34 minutes shortly before the incident. Police suspect the conversation was the final coordination before the alleged murder.
Investigators also claim the conspiracy had been finalised by the end of May and that an earlier attempt to kill Agarwal was made on June 14.
During that alleged attempt, Agarwal reportedly survived by grabbing nearby bushes after being pushed. According to police sources, Goyal later claimed the incident was accidental, telling him she had pushed him after being startled by a snake.
Following the failed attempt, investigators believe Chaudhary changed the plan. On June 18, he allegedly followed the couple to Lohagad Fort to ensure Agarwal did not escape a second time.
Meanwhile, investigators are also examining the statement of the driver hired to take the couple to Mumbai airport for their planned pre-wedding trip to Bali.
Driver Vaibhav Jadhav told police that Goyal appeared reluctant to travel and claimed that her brother, Sahil, forced her into the vehicle after picking her up from Pune. During the journey to Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the driver alleged that Goyal and her brother had a heated argument.
Jadhav further told investigators that the journey continued to Mumbai airport after Agarwal and several of his family members joined them from the Kiwale Lodha area. However, the Bali trip was cancelled after Agarwal reportedly realised at the airport that his passport was missing.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
(With IANS inputs)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.