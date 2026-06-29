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  • /Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan for wedding shopping, gave it to lover Chetan: Police

Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan for wedding shopping, gave it to lover Chetan: Police

According to investigators, Goyal, 20, and Chaudhary, 22, had planned the murder weeks in advance and devised a strategy to ensure they did not immediately come under suspicion. The two have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder Agarwal by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
Siya took Rs 1 crore from Ketan for wedding shopping, gave it to lover Chetan: Police
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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