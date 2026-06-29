The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered fresh details, with Pune Rural Police alleging that prime accused Siya Goyal gave a pre-arranged signal to co-accused Chetan Chaudhary moments before Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.
According to investigators, Siya allegedly sat down to drink water as a signal for Chaudhary to carry out the attack. Police believe the move was carefully planned to ensure she remained out of Ketan's reach, preventing him from grabbing her for support as he fell.
"In the ongoing probe, it has come to light that the crime was allegedly planned by accused Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary," a Pune Rural Police official said.
Police allege the conspiracy was finalised during a meeting at a café in Pune's Lullanagar area on June 17, a day before the incident. Investigators say CCTV footage recovered from the café supports their claim.
Officials also suspect the accused rehearsed the murder before carrying it out. Police are now trying to identify the location where the alleged trial runs took place.
On Sunday morning, investigators took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the sequence of events at the crime scene as part of the investigation.
Police also seized a scooter that they believe was used by Chetan Chaudhary to travel around 100 kilometres from Pune to the fort. Investigators suspect he chose the two-wheeler to avoid toll plazas during the journey.
Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal got engaged on February 19 and were due to marry later this year. Police claim Siya, who was allegedly in a relationship with Chaudhary since October last year, no longer wanted to go ahead with the marriage and conspired with him to kill Ketan.
Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and remanded to seven days of police custody until June 29. The investigation is continuing.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has approved a fast-track court to hear the case and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.
The decision came after Ketan's father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune and sought speedy justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against the accused and that the trial would be fast-tracked.
(With ANI inputs)
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