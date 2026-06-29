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Siya's 'sit down' signal before Chetan pushed Ketan: What did police decode during crime scene recreation?

According to investigators, Siya allegedly sat down to drink water as a signal for Chaudhary to carry out the attack. Police believe the move was carefully planned to ensure she remained out of Ketan's reach, preventing him from grabbing her for support as he fell.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Siya's 'sit down' signal before Chetan pushed Ketan: What did police decode during crime scene recreation?
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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