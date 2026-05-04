'Skill, diligence and compassion are wondrous powers of life’: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a reflective message on social media under the title “Subhasitam”, highlighting the importance of human virtues such as skill, diligence and compassion in overcoming challenges and achieving life goals.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “Skill, diligence, and compassion are the wondrous powers of our life. Through them, we can not only overcome every challenge, but they also aid in the attainment of our goals.”

कौशल, परिश्रम और करुणा हमारे जीवन की अद्भुत शक्तियां हैं। इनके माध्यम से हम न केवल हर चुनौती को पार कर सकते हैं, बल्कि ये हमारे लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति में भी मददगार हैं।



को हि भारः समर्थानां किं दूरं व्यवसायिनाम्।



को विदेशः सुविद्यानां कः परः प्रियवादिनाम्॥ pic.twitter.com/mJUQT5Yg3l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Along with the message, the Prime Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse emphasising the value of capability, hard work, education and kindness in human life. The verse reads: “For skilled people, no task is difficult; for hardworking people, no goal is too far; for educated people, there is no difference between their own country and abroad; and for those who speak kindly, no one is a stranger.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit)

ALSO READ: Delhi multistorey fire: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

The post underlines PM Modi’s continued emphasis on traditional wisdom and its relevance in modern life, particularly in shaping discipline, knowledge and compassion as guiding principles.

In a separate message earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister also praised India’s progress in space technology, hailing “Mission Drishti” as a significant milestone in the country’s space journey. He said the successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite reflects the innovation and commitment of India’s youth toward nation-building.

ALSO READ: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for Jabalpur boat tragedy victims; death toll rises to 9 at Bargi Dam

“Mission Drishti by GalaxEye marks a major achievement in our space journey. The successful launch of the world’s first OptoSAR satellite and the largest privately-built satellite in India is a testament to our youth’s passion for innovation and nation-building,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

He congratulated the team behind the project and extended his best wishes to the founders and engineers of GalaxEye for the achievement.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the founders and the entire team of GalaxEye,” he added.