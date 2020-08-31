Skilled manpower is a must to make India a manufacturing hub, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari on Monday (August 31, 2020) inaugurated a Technology Centre set up at Bhiwadi in Alwar District of Rajasthan via video conferencing and expressed that skilled manpower is a must to make India a manufacturing hub.

He said that manufacturing sector contributes around 22 to 24% in the GDP of the country and in wake of 'Atmanirbharat Bharat’ call of the Prime Minister, he stated that the Centre is making 15 new Technology Centres (TCs) and upgrading 18 existing TCs to create skilled man forces.

Gadkari further said TCs can work as a catalyst in the area and that they are thinking of providing loans to TCs so that they may buy new machinery and new technology to cater to the needs of local industries.

He added that work on Extension Centres is also going on for these TCs and appealed to State Governments to provide land and other logistic support for these Extension Centres.

"These Extension Centre can fulfill the needs of new and existing industries of the area, said the Union Minister and suggested that infrastructure of existing Polytechniques, ITI’s, Engineering Colleges should be utilized for skilling the youth and support of industries can also be taken.

Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Industries and State Enterprises, Government of Rajasthan, Mahant Balaknath, Member of Parliament and Sandeep Yadav, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present on the occasion.