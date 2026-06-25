/Historic breakthrough at SKIMS: Doctors cure rare HLH disease in Kashmiri child through international donor registry

The child's father, Mohammad Ashraf Shaikh, shared an emotional account of the family's journey. Having lost his first daughter to HLH ( Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis ) disease two years ago, he said the family had consulted several medical centers outside the region before finding hope at SKIMS. He thanked the doctors and hospital administration for assuring him that the disease was treatable and for successfully carrying out the transplant that has given his second child a new chance at life.