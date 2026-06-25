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Historic breakthrough at SKIMS: Doctors cure rare HLH disease in Kashmiri child through international donor registry

In a historic medical milestone, SKIMS performs J&K's first unrelated stem cell transplant on a 3-year-old child, using a life-saving donor from Poland.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 10:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Historic breakthrough at SKIMS: Doctors cure rare HLH disease in Kashmiri child through international donor registry
Image Credit: Doctors cure rare HLH disease in Kashmiri child through international donor registry.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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