SKIMS organises first therapeutic tulip garden visit for pediatric cancer warriors in Srinagar

Approximately a dozen children, ranging in age from 4 to 18 years, participated in the excursion. SKIMS (Sher-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science) explained that such positive outdoor experiences can positively influence such patients, helping them to reduce stress and boost the children's immune systems.

The children were accompanied by a specialized medical team, including senior faculty members, medical officers, and resident doctors, to ensure their safety and comfort throughout the trip. The Department of Floriculture facilitated the visit by providing complimentary entry and refreshments for all participants.

The outing was timed carefully around the children's chemotherapy schedules to ensure no treatment doses were missed while providing a much-needed break from the hospital environment.

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Hope blossomed amid vibrant tulips as around 50 children battling cancer enjoyed a special outing to Srinagar's Tulip Garden.

The young patients traveled from SKIMS along Dal Lake. Flagged off by SKIMS Director Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie, the initiative marked SKIMS's first therapeutic garden visit.

What began as a subdued bus ride from the hospital transformed into moments of joy. Children, many wearing masks with quiet attendants, lit up at the sight of blooming tulips. Photos later showed the group smiling together, a rare break from hospital wards.

SKIMS Director Prof. M. Ashraf Ganie said “This outing is part of our immunotherapy efforts to strengthen their immune systems with hope, optimism, and positivity," he added its scientific basis: positive experiences impact the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, boosting emotional well-being. "The human body's internal immunity fights not just infections but cancer cells too. Such boosts make treatments more effective."

Accompanying doctors reported swift mood improvements. "The children were very happy. It reassures them and their families that this is something they can fight," said Prof. Ganie.

The hospital informed that in future phases they will include outings for more cancer survivors and children with diabetes to experience nature's healing embrace.

In Srinagar's iconic garden, surrounded by thousands of tulips, the day reminded all that beauty and happiness can thrive even amid adversity.

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