Sky Guardians: How India's new Rafale deal rewrites the rules of air power

India is planning to buy 114 fighter jets from France called Rafales. This is a huge deal worth about 36 to 38 billion dollars. But it is not just about buying jets. It is about making India stronger and creating our own manufacturing power. Let me explain why this matters for everyone.

Why do we need so many jets?

Our Air Force must protect long, difficult borders. We have only 30 fighting squadrons now, but experts say we need 42 for proper defense. Old MiG-21 and Jaguar jets are retiring. One Rafale does work needing three or four older jets, like a super-smart worker doing five jobs at once.

What makes Rafale special?

The Rafale jets we are getting will have the very latest technology. They are called F4.1 and F4.2 versions. These jets have better radar systems that can see far away, special helmets that show pilots everything they need to know, and ways to stay safe in very dangerous situations.

But here is the exciting part: there is something called F5 version coming in the early 2030s. These future jets will be like robot bosses in the sky. One pilot will control not just his own jet, but also send small robot drones into dangerous areas while he stays safe. It is like playing a video game where you send soldiers to fight while you stay in your command center.

Our missiles, our control

Here is something very important that our government did. Before, whenever India bought jets from other countries, we had to buy their missiles too. If we bought French jets, we had to buy French missiles. Not anymore.

Our scientists have created missiles called Astra Mark-1 and Mark-2. These are fantastic missiles that can hit targets very far away. Now, our new Rafales will carry these Indian missiles. This means in war, we will not have to wait for France to send us more missiles. We can use our own weapons made by Indian people. This is real freedom and real power.

Jets share information instantly

Modern wars are not like old wars where one plane fights one other plane. Today, jets need to talk to each other and share information instantly. Our Rafales will have special radios that work like magic. If one jet sees an enemy, it will tell all our other jets, and also our ships in the ocean, and our army on the ground. Everyone will know what is happening in one second. This means our soldiers can work together like one big team, much better than any enemy country can do.

More jobs and growth for Indians

The government is not just buying jets. It is bringing the factory to India right now. Only 12 to 18 jets will come from France, already made. The other 96 jets will be built right here in India by Indian workers. This is called "Make in India."

Dassault, the French company, will work with Indian companies to build these jets here. Our people will learn how to make all the parts, not just put them together. This will create 50,000 jobs. Some people will be engineers and scientists. Some will be workers in factories. Some will fix things. All these jobs will pay good money to Indian families.

Also, 55% to 60% of all the money from this deal will stay inside India. Right now, when we buy jets from outside, mostof the money goes to foreign countries. This time, most money will go to Indian companies and Indian workers.

The MRO factory

France is also setting up a major Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad to service and support these aircraft. After planes fly for many hours, they need repairs and cleaning. This factory will fix not just our Rafales, but also other countries' Rafales in our region. This will bring more money to India and more jobs.

WHEN WILL THIS HAPPEN?

The Indian government already started the process in January 2026. Soon, the Defence Acquisition Council will officially approve it, probably when the French President visits New Delhi. After that, our highest-level government committee will give final permission. Then, Indian companies will start building these jets. By the end of this decade, we will have Indian-made Rafales flying in our skies.

What does this mean for India's future?

This is not just about having fancy jets. It means India is becoming a real power in making airplanes and military equipment. We are not just buying weapons anymore. We are making them. We are learning the technology. We are creating jobs. We are keeping our money inside India.

When you hear a Rafale roaring over India, remember it is our independence. It is Indian engineers' work. It is Indian workers building world-class weapons. That is the story of these 114 Sky Guardians.



(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)