Sky Guardians: India’s Mega Rafale Leap

India is about to make one of its biggest defence deals in history. The country is moving fast to buy 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, and the approval for this massive purchase could come any day now. This development is especially significant because it comes just before French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit India later this month. Let us break down what this deal means and why it matters for every Indian.

The Defence Acquisition Council, commonly known as DAC, is the top body that gives the green signal for major military purchases in India. It is headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. According to senior government officials, the DAC is likely to meet very soon to grant what is called the "Acceptance of Necessity" or AoN. Now, you might wonder what AoN means. Think of it as the first official "yes" from the government, saying that the country genuinely needs this equipment and the purchase can go ahead. Without this approval, no big defence deal can move forward.

Before this step, the Defence Procurement Board, which is led by the Defence Secretary, had already given its clearance to the Rafale proposal last month. So the file has been moving through the proper channels, and the DAC's nod would be the next big milestone.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Now, let us talk about the money involved. This deal is estimated to cost around Rs 3.25 lakh crore. To put that in perspective, this is more than the entire annual budget of many Indian states. It would be one of the largest fighter jet purchases India has ever made. The reason India is willing to spend such a huge amount is simple — national security.

The Indian Air Force, or IAF, is currently facing a serious problem. It is supposed to have 42 fighter squadrons to protect the country's vast borders. A squadron typically has around 18 to 20 aircraft. But right now, the IAF has only about 29 squadrons. That is a gap of 13 squadrons, which is a very worrying number. India shares borders with Pakistan on the west and China on the north, and tensions along both these fronts have been rising in recent years. The Doklam standoff in 2017, the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, and the continued presence of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control are constant reminders that India needs a strong air force. This squadron shortage is exactly why the government is pushing hard to get these 114 Rafale jets as quickly as possible.

You may remember that India had already bought 36 Rafale jets from France back in 2016. Those jets are now operational and stationed at air bases in Ambala and Jamnagar. They have proven to be extremely capable aircraft, and the IAF has been very happy with their performance. The new deal for 114 jets is a much larger order and would significantly boost India's air power.

Here is an interesting part of this deal that connects directly to India's vision of self-reliance. Out of the 114 jets, only about 18 aircraft will be bought in what is called "fly-away condition." This means these 18 jets will be fully built in France and flown straight to India, ready to use. The remaining jets, which is the vast majority, will be manufactured right here in India. Nearly 80 per cent of the fleet is expected to be produced on Indian soil. Even more impressive is the fact that the indigenous content — meaning parts and technology made in India — could reach up to 60 per cent. This is a massive push under the Make in India initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It means Indian factories, Indian workers, and Indian companies will play a huge role in building these world-class fighter jets.

Dassault Aviation, the French company that makes the Rafale, is expected to partner with Indian private sector companies for the local manufacturing and assembly of these aircraft. This kind of partnership not only brings advanced technology to India but also creates thousands of jobs and helps build India's own aerospace industry for the future.

Under the proposed plan, the IAF would get 88 single-seat Rafale jets and 26 twin-seat variants. The single-seat version is mainly used for combat missions, while the twin-seat version is used for training as well as specialised operations where two pilots are needed.

Once the DAC gives its formal approval, the programme will enter the next phase — detailed technical and commercial negotiations. Officials say the final shape of the deal, including the exact cost, delivery timelines, and technology transfer arrangements, will be worked out over the coming months. These negotiations are complex and involve discussions between both governments as well as the manufacturers.

This deal is important for several reasons beyond just buying jets. It strengthens the India-France defence relationship, which has grown significantly over the past decade. It addresses a critical gap in India's air defence capabilities. And most importantly, it pushes India closer to becoming a country that can build advanced military equipment on its own, rather than depending entirely on foreign nations.

In simple terms, India is not just buying jets — it is investing in its security, its industry, and its future. The coming weeks will be crucial as the DAC takes its decision and sets the stage for what could be a landmark chapter in India's defence history.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)