/Skyroot’s Vikram-1 successfully reaches orbit, deploys payloads; PM Modi congratulates team

India marked a historic milestone in its space journey on Saturday as Vikram-1 Test Flight-1, the country's first privately developed orbital rocket, successfully reached orbit after completing its final-stage burn and injecting its payloads into a 450-km orbit.
The successful mission makes India the third country in the world, after the United States and China, to achieve private orbital launch capability, underscoring the rapid growth of the country's private space sector. The achievement is being hailed as a landmark moment for India's commercial space ambitions and a major boost to indigenous space technology.
The successful orbital insertion confirms that the launch vehicle performed as planned, paving the way for future commercial satellite launches and strengthening India's position in the global space industry.
On the successful launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Skyroot on their successful launch of ‘Mission Aagaman.’
This is a developing news story; further details awaited.
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