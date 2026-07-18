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Skyroot’s Vikram-1 successfully reaches orbit, deploys payloads; PM Modi congratulates team

On the successful launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Skyroot on their successful launch of ‘Mission Aagaman.’

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 12:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 12:38 PM IST
Skyroot’s Vikram-1 successfully reaches orbit, deploys payloads; PM Modi congratulates team
Image Credit: (SkyrootA/ greengrab/X)

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