Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, set for historic launch

Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, set for historic launch

As a symbolic element, a handwritten postcard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying the words “Vande Mataram” will travel to space aboard Vikram-1.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, set for historic launch
Image Credit: (SkyrootA/X)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket, set for historic launch
skyroot vikram 1 rocket launch1 min ago
2
Iran US Conflict33 min ago
3
Numerology horoscope today35 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day45 min ago
5
quote of the day1 hr ago