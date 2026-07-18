Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace is set to script history on Saturday as it prepares to launch its first orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, in a major boost for India’s fast-growing private space sector.
The mission, named Mission Aagaman, is scheduled to lift off at 11:30 a.m. from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
The test flight of Vikram-1 is expected to mark India’s entry into the global private orbital launch market. Built entirely by a private Indian company, Vikram-1 is the country’s first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, making it a significant milestone in strengthening India’s commercial space ambitions.
Ahead of the launch, Skyroot Aerospace confirmed that all required airspace and maritime clearances have been obtained. Authorities have also declared restricted airspace and maritime zones along the rocket’s flight path and impact corridor to ensure the mission is conducted safely.
Mission Aagaman will be Skyroot’s second space mission after the successful launch of the Vikram-S suborbital rocket on November 18, 2022, which marked the beginning of India’s private rocket-launch journey.
Adding a special and symbolic element to the mission, a handwritten postcard by Prime Minister Narendra Modi carrying the words “Vande Mataram” will travel to space aboard Vikram-1. Skyroot Aerospace said the Prime Minister’s handwritten message will be one of several special payloads carried during the test flight.
The company also revealed that the mission will carry handwritten notes from Skyroot team members, investors, policymakers and well-wishers from around the world. Describing the initiative as “a celebration carried by many hands and shared by millions,” Skyroot said these keepsakes reflect the collective encouragement and aspirations driving India’s emerging private space ecosystem.
According to the company, these symbolic payloads represent the shared vision and collaborative efforts that have contributed to India’s new chapter in space exploration and innovation.
A successful Vikram-1 launch is expected to further enhance India’s standing in the global space industry by demonstrating the capabilities of the country’s private space companies and creating new opportunities in the commercial satellite launch market.
(with IANS input)
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