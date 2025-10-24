Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975961https://zeenews.india.com/india/skys-deadliest-terminator-revealed-ai-jet-needs-no-pilot-no-runway-takes-off-like-rocket-strikes-without-mercy-2975961.html
NewsIndia
DNA WITH RAHUL SINHA

Sky's Deadliest Terminator Revealed: AI Jet Needs No Pilot, No Runway - Takes Off Like Rocket, Strikes Without Mercy

The deadliest assassin ever to rule the skies is about to be unleashed. What's being called the biggest revolution in warfare history is unfolding right now. You might have seen fighter jets with brave pilots in cockpits. FORGET THEM. Now comes a fighter jet with NO human inside, just cold, calculated Artificial Intelligence that thinks, flies, and kills on its own.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2025, 10:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sky's Deadliest Terminator Revealed: AI Jet Needs No Pilot, No Runway - Takes Off Like Rocket, Strikes Without MercyX-BAT, the world’s first AI-piloted VTOL fighter jet. (Photo: @shieldaitech)

The deadliest assassin ever to rule the skies is about to be unleashed. What's being called the biggest revolution in warfare history is unfolding right now. You might have seen fighter jets with brave pilots in cockpits. FORGET THEM. Now comes a fighter jet with NO human inside, just cold, calculated Artificial Intelligence that thinks, flies, and kills on its own.

This is X-BAT and it's about to change war forever.

The Rise Of The Machine Pilot

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

America's SHIELD-AI company has built what was once thought impossible: a fully autonomous killing machine that takes to the skies without a single pilot. The company has completed all tests.  The claim? By 2026, this AI assassin will take its first flight and prove that human pilots are becoming obsolete.

The company released shocking video footage showing X-BAT's flight stages.  In the first stage, this mechanical predator rockets up to 1,787 feet. In the second stage, the AI fighter jet stabilizes itself, no human hands on controls and surges forward on its programmed death mission. With a devastating range of 3,704 kilometers, X-BAT can be armed with air-to-surface missiles and bombs. And here's the terrifying part:  this killer can launch from 6 different types of platforms. 

 

 

The Jet That Needs No Runway

But X-BAT's most jaw-dropping feature? It needs NO runway. Traditional fighter jets require long runways to build speed for takeoff.  X-BAT laughs at that limitation. Operating on a V-TOL system, it launches straight up like a rocket, vertical, fast and deadly. This means X-BAT can take off from tiny spaces, aircraft carriers, remote bases and even damaged airstrips. Nowhere is safe from its reach. 

The American Coast Guard has already seen the future and ordered V-BAT drones from the same company; a $200 million deal proves the technology works. While V-BAT drones handle surveillance,  X-BAT is the executioner, capable of dogfighting enemy aircraft in the sky AND annihilating ground targets below. 

From Drones To Tanks - AI’s War Has Already Begun

This is the first time a fighter jet has been completely handed over to Artificial Intelligence.  But AI weapons are already proving lethal on today's battlefields.

In the Russia-Ukraine war,  two AI-equipped killing machines, Marker and Uran-B tanks, are unleashing automated destruction.  Russia built both. Ukraine deploys Britain's Switchblade AI drone, which boasts a  100 percent strike rate, obliterating Russian supply lines and vehicles with ruthless precision.

America's Navy already trusts AI to protect its ships.  The CIWS system spots enemy threats from 24 kilometers away using AI-powered radar. Mounted on top sits a Gatling gun that spits out 75 rounds per second, 4,500 rounds per minute of unstoppable firepower. Two hundred warships from America and allied nations already have this AI guardian installed. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
The Unexpected Romance That Shaped IIM Ahmedabad’s Origins
India-China ties
China’s Sinister ‘Fortress of Death’ Near Pangong Lake Exposed
Dr S Jaishankar
As Pakistan Shields Lashkar Proxy TRF, Jaishankar Questions UN's Credibility
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: PM Modi Silences Chirag In Samastipur, Nitish Steals Spotlight
Chhath Puja
'Bihar Youth Are Struggling To Come Home For Chhath', Says Prashant Kumar
IIT Nigeria
India Expands Global Education Footprint With First IIT Campus In Nigeria
India-US trade
India In Talks With US But Won't Rush Trade Deals, Says Piyush Goyal
Viral video
Jaipur Auto Driver Wins Hearts With Fluent French; Netizens Reacts | Watch
India US trade deal
India, US Set To Conclude First Phase Of Trade Agreement: Report
shillong teer result today
Shillong Teer Result Today 24.10.2025: First And Second Round Friday Draw