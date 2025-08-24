‘Slapped Her, Set Her On Fire’: Son Of Woman Killed Over Dowry In Greater Noida

In a shocking case from Greater Noida's Sirsa, a woman engulfed in flames was seen limping down a flight of stairs in a viral video, just hours before she died on her way to the hospital on Thursday. Her young son witnessed the horrific incident and said that his mother was slapped before being set on fire with a lighter.

The victim was allegedly tortured and set on fire by her husband and mother-in-law.

"They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her before setting her on fire using a lighter," said the little boy, NDTV reported.

The woman, identified as Nikki, was allegedly killed for dowry, nine years after her marriage to Vipin Bhati, who is a resident of Greater Noida.

Following the incident, her husband was arrested by the police and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"A memo was received from Fortis Hospital stating that a girl had arrived in a severely burned condition and was being referred for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. Acting immediately, the police reached the spot and coordinated with the relatives. Unfortunately, the girl had already died," Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar told IANS.

Mother's Reaction

The mother of the deceased alleged that Nikki’s in-laws used to demand cash and vehicles as dowry and also subjected her to abuse and assault.

Speaking with ANI, she said, "...Everyone is with us... What investigation is being done?... The in-laws used to demand vehicles and cash in dowry and assault my daughter... Her husband used to abuse my daughter as well as us (the victim's family)... We want a death sentence for the accused...", ANI quoted the mother of the victim as saying.