Slapped Multiple Times, Denied Food In Custody: Ranya Rao Makes Explosive Claims In Fresh Letter, Says Report

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, accused in a gold smuggling case, has made shocking claims and said that she was physically assaulted and slapped multiple times and was forced to sign blank documents by officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). Rao made these claims in a letter to the Additional Director General of DRI. Maintaining her innocence, she claimed she was implicated in a false case and was even denied food in custody.

The actor was arrested in a case pertaining to the seizure of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport here on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai. Following the seizure, searches were carried out at her residence, and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in cash were also recovered.

In the letter, a copy of which is in possession with India Today, the Kannada actor, who is the stepdaughter of DGP rank officer K. Ramachandra Rao, the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, also claimed that she was arrested inside the aircraft itself and was taken into custody by the DRI without being allowed to explain herself.

According to an Indian Today report, the letter was sent through the Parappana Agrahara prison chief superintendent. She further claimed that despite repeated assaults, she refused to sign statements prepared by DRI officers. The actor, however, said she was eventually forced to sign around 50-60 typed pages and 40 blank white pages under extreme pressure. Days following her arrest, an image of Ranya in custody went viral. In the image, she can be seen stressed with dark patches under her eyes.

The letter comes a day after Ranya Rao was denied bail by the Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru in the gold smuggling case. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has stated in the court that the Karnataka Police Protocol Officer was used in the gold smuggling racket involving actress Ranya Rao.

In its argument against giving bail to Ranya, the central agency told the Special Court for Economic Offences that the accused had travelled to Dubai 27 times since January this year. "The investigation to date has unearthed the sophisticated methodology used in smuggling the gold, the usage of State Police Protocol Officer to bypass security, Hawala Transaction to transfer the funds from India to Dubai to purchase gold, involvement of larger syndicate," the DRI contended, as quoted by news agency PTI.

After these arguments, the court declined bail to Ranya on Friday. Judge Vishwanath C. Gowdar, who presided over the Special Court for Economic Offences, took note of DRI's contentions. "In the case on hand, the accused No. 1 (Ranya) possessing Resident Identity Card of UAE and having history of traveled to Dubai on 27 occasions since January 2025, is another factor which does not incline the court to extend discretionary relief of granting bail to accused," the Court said while rejecting her bail petition.

The DRI also said the investigation was under progress to examine international links. It stated that Ranya had not cooperated during the investigation in the custody. "It is also specifically contended that the alleged offence is cognizable, non-bailable, and punishable with imprisonment up to seven years," the court observed in its order copy. The DRI pointed out that the offence committed in this case has serious ramifications affecting the fabric of Indian economy and security.

The Court said, "The remand applications placed on record at this stage of proceedings, disclose the conspiracy hatched by the accused No1 (Ranya) by colluding with State Police Protocol Officer". "The arguments of the complainant Agency as to the usage of Hawala transaction for transfer of money from India to Dubai and also the International links being forthcoming as per the preliminary investigation is also a factor which inclines this court to hold the accused."

The Judge also said that the accused is capable to manipulate and tamper the evidences as well as witnesses, which consequently hampers the very trial in the case on hand. "The apprehension of the complainant as to the accused No.1 will throttle the witnesses and flee away from the process of court cannot be ruled out at this juncture," the court observed.

It further stated that prima facie at this juncture, the allegations against Ranya are very much forthcoming and the concealment of the gold by her in the form of gold bars while traveling is very much transpiring her intention.

