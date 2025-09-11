Slaps, Punches Fly As Train Seat Fight Turns Ugly In Thane-Vashi Local

An argument between two passengers over a seat in a Thane-Vashi local train turned violent on Wednesday morning. What began as a heated exchange quickly escalated into a full-blown fight.

The clash reportedly took place around 11 am. Soon after the argument started, both men began hitting each other, throwing slaps and punches. A video from inside the train has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the passengers can be seen first arguing over the seat before the quarrel spiralled out of control. As they fought, others in the compartment looked on, recording the scene on their phones. While many ignored the scuffle at first, co-passengers eventually stepped in to separate the two and restore calm.

Incidents like these reflect the stress faced by daily commuters. Fights over seats, pushing during rush hours, and frayed tempers have become a common sight, raising concerns over safety in local trains.