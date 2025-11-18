Sleep Saved Him: How Shoeb’s Sleeplessness Made Him The Only Survivor Of Saudi Bus Tragedy

Only one person survived a devastating bus fire in Saudi Arabia , 24-year-old Mohammad Abdul Shoeb. Shoeb, unable to sleep while travelling from Mecca to Madinah, moved to a seat beside the driver as the other passengers slept. Moments later, a speeding diesel tanker rammed into the bus. Shoeb and the driver managed to jump out through the window just seconds before the vehicle burst into flames.

“We received a call from Shoeb around 5:30 am. He said he escaped, while others were trapped inside. After that, we couldn’t reach him and later learned he had been admitted to a hospital,” said Mohammed Tehseen, a close relative of Shoeb, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Who is Mohammad Abdul Shoeb?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Shoeb, a resident of Natarajnagar Colony in Jhirrah under the Asifnagar constituency in Hyderabad, works for a private company. He had travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah with his parents, named Abdul Khadeer (56) and Ghousiya Begum (46), along with his grandfather and members of his family.

According to relatives, Shoeb made a call shortly after the accident to inform acquaintances in Mecca, who were part of the original group but had stayed behind, that he had survived, but his parents, grandfather, and his uncle’s family had all perished in the fire.

Shoeb suffered injuries during the escape jump and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU of a German Hospital in Madinah.

Forty-five Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died on Monday in one of the most tragic overseas incidents involving pilgrims from the state in recent years.

Addressing the media, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.