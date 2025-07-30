External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha, where he categorically countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's China-Pakistan nexus remark. A day earlier, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had warned the government of a China-Pakistan nexus and two-front war. However, Dr Jaishankar came down heavily, reminding the Congress leader that the collaboration did not happen overnight.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S. Jaishankar on Wednesday derided and mocked Rahul Gandhi for ‘alerting’ the government about the China-Pakistan fusion, particularly during the recent military face-off under Operation Sindoor, thereby posing a grave threat to India’s national security. The External Affairs Minister said that some ‘China gurus’ are giving lectures to the government despite their own history of hobnobbing and discounting the dragon on several occasions.

Without taking names, Jaishankar said, “There are China gurus on the other side, who mock my understanding of global perspective despite being one of the longest serving ambassadors,” eliciting cheers and applause from the treasury benches.

He dug out history to shed light on how the two neighbouring nations - Pakistan and China -- came together and named several instances when they joined hands to corner India and also called out the previous Congress government’s ‘ignorance’ on issues of national security.

“Today, China gurus claim that China-Pakistan combo is a serious threat, but it all started with the giving away of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and then several strategic partnerships between them, including Pakistan-China treaty of China friendship (2005), Gwadar airport deal (2013),” he pointed out. Jaishankar further said that it was during the Congress regime that China was accorded the status of a strategic partner. "Were you sleeping during the history class?" quipped Jaishankar while adding that the government is aware of China-Pakistan bonhomie and is dealing with it.

Further blaming the Congress-led dispensation for turning a blind eye to Hambantota port, he informed the House that the then government said it was ‘no matter of concern’ despite it posing as a strategic threat to India’s maritime security. (With IANS inputs)