SLINEX-25: India, Sri Lanka Strengthen Maritime Cooperation With Bilateral Naval Drill

To promote bilateral maritime cooperation, Indian Naval Ships INS Rana (a Guided Missile Destroyer) and INS Jyoti (Fleet Tanker) are in Colombo to participate in the 12th edition of Sri Lanka India Naval Exercise (SLINEX-25) from August 14 to 18, an official said on Friday.

Conceptualised in 2005, SLINEX is a bilateral naval exercise that has strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations over two decades.

SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, maritime cooperation and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted at Visakhapatnam, India, from 17 to 20 December 24.

The exercise will be conducted in two phases - the Harbour phase in Colombo till August 16, followed by the Sea phase from August 17 to 18.

SLNS Gajabahu and Vijayabahu (both Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessels) will be representing the Sri Lankan Navy, and Special Forces of both the navies will also feature in the exercise.

During the harbour phase, professional interactions, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE), sharing of best practices, cultural and social exchanges, along with yoga sessions and sporting events, are planned, which would further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both navies.

The naval drills planned during the sea phase include gunnery firing serials, communication protocols, navigation, seamanship evolutions, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) and fuelling at sea.

The SLINEX maritime exercise exemplifies the deep engagement between India and Sri Lanka, which has strengthened cooperation in the maritime domain in consonance with India’s policy of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions MAHASAGAR.

In another development, INS Tamal, the latest stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, which has been at Naples, Italy, since August 13, celebrated India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, said an official.

INS Tamal was at Naples during her return passage to India after the commissioning in Russia on July 1.

The visit underscores the deepening of bilateral relations between India and Italy since the elevation to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ in 2023, centred on expanded cooperation in Defence, Energy, and Technology, and is aimed at enhancing interoperability and jointmanship between both the navies.

INS Tamal participated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with ITS Trieste, Landing Platform Dock of the Italian Navy, before entering harbour at Naples. Joint operations during the PASSEX included communication exercises, manoeuvres and flying operations.

The ship's engagements during the port call include professional and bilateral activities, including interaction with civil dignitaries at Naples, cross-deck visits, discussions with senior Italian Navy functionaries and cultural events in honour of Indo-Italian relations, said an official.