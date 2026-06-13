/Small traders are backbone of economy, yet no previous govt ever listened to their concerns: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met traders, shopkeepers, and business owners in Jalandhar during a meeting of the Punjab State Traders Commission (PSTC), assuring them that their concerns would be addressed through regular dialogue and responsive governance.
Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said small traders form the backbone of Punjab’s economy but have often been neglected by successive governments. He claimed that earlier administrations failed to address their problems and that traders frequently faced harassment and extortion. According to him, the Bhagwant Mann government has tried to change that by setting up the Punjab State Traders Commission.
Kejriwal said that after four years in office, the AAP government continues to receive support from people across the state. Referring to a recent roadshow in Bathinda, he said traders and residents had come out to welcome the party leadership, which he described as a sign of public satisfaction with the government's work.
Sharing a personal anecdote, Kejriwal recalled spending time at his family's grocery shop during his childhood and said he understood the everyday struggles faced by small business owners. He noted that even minor civic issues, such as broken roads, faulty streetlights or damaged electrical infrastructure near markets, often force traders to make repeated visits to government offices.
Explaining the purpose of the Traders Commission, Kejriwal said the body was created to ensure that issues raised by traders reach the government directly. He said committees have been formed at the state, district and constituency levels, and that feedback from markets across Punjab is regularly collected and forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office for action.
He claimed that a dedicated team monitors these complaints and works to ensure that local issues are resolved quickly. According to him, the system was designed to give traders a direct channel to communicate their concerns to the government.
Kejriwal also highlighted what he described as a reduction in extortion and corruption under the AAP government. He said traders no longer face the kind of pressure that, according to him, existed under previous governments.
The AAP leader went on to criticise rival political parties, accusing them of failing to address key issues facing Punjab. He also alleged that central agencies were being misused to pressure businesses and raise political funds, while maintaining that the Punjab government was functioning honestly.
On law and order, Kejriwal said the state government has taken action against organised crime and gang networks. He claimed that several wanted gangsters have either been arrested, deported from foreign countries or forced to flee, although he acknowledged that challenges remain.
He also spoke about the government's anti-drug campaign, saying that action is being taken against drug traffickers, peddlers and their financial networks. According to him, Punjab Police has intensified efforts against drug smuggling and related hawala operations.
Kejriwal said the fight against drugs and organised crime is ongoing and pledged that the state government would continue its efforts in the years ahead. He urged traders to remain engaged with the government through the Traders Commission and assured them that their concerns would continue to receive attention.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.