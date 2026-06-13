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Small traders are backbone of economy, yet no previous govt ever listened to their concerns: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP National convenor claimed that a dedicated team monitors these complaints and works to ensure that local issues are resolved quickly. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 09:15 PM IST|Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Small traders are backbone of economy, yet no previous govt ever listened to their concerns: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: File Photo

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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