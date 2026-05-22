Smart border, robust security grid, AI cameras: Amit Shah reveals strategy to stop infiltration

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the Narendra Modi government is committed towards modernising border security and fencing while ensuring that infiltration routes are shut completely. Addressing the K F Rustamji Memorial Lecture during the BSF Investiture Ceremony, Union Home Minister Shah said that India is moving towards a smart border system. He said that the governments in Assam, Tripura and Bengal now believe that there shouldn't be any infiltration into the country. Shah said that within the next year, under the smart border concept, the Border Security Force will be equipped with all types of technology and a robust border security grid will be established.

“Government is developing a 'Smart Border' project along the 6,000 km border using drones, radars, modern cameras, and advanced technology to strengthen border security within the next year. Work is progressing to create a single impenetrable border security grid by equipping the Border Security Force with all types of technology, in accordance with the Smart Border concept. In a very short time, the Ministry of Home Affairs will present to the nation a Smart Border project, equipped with drones, radars, modern cameras, and other technologies. I believe that after its launch, the work of the Border Security Force will be significantly simplified and strengthened," said Shah.

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Shah said that the government is working to make the entire border between Bangladesh and Pakistan impenetrable, providing the BSF with significant technical support in their work. Citing the example of the anti-Naxal operations, the Home Minister urged the BSF to go after infiltrators. He said that the time has come to stop the infiltration program that has been going on for years without any restrictions.

"Many retired police officers told me not to undertake the Naxal-free campaign... They said the same to the Prime Minister, too. But the Indian government remained steadfast. A five-decade-old problem is now ending, and India has become Naxal-free. Now the BSF should proceed with the same determination to combat infiltration," said Shah.

Shah added that the Government of India has decided that it will not only stop infiltration, but also identify each and every infiltrator and remove them from the country. He said that the Government won't allow artificial change in India's demography via infiltration. Shah asked the border forces to coordinate with the local police, District Collector, Patwari, Superintendent of Police to the Police Station Incharge to identify the infiltration route and cow smuggling routes to plug the loopholes. He said that a meeting will also be held with CMs of Tripura, Assam and West Bengal in the Home Ministry to decide the border security.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Now, in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, there are governments that, as a matter of policy, believe that there should be no infiltration into the country. In the coming days, we will be holding a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the three states at the Home Ministry, and we will be creating a strong security layer to prevent infiltration. But I also urge the Border Security Force that instead of just the border, we should now communicate with everyone from the District Collector to the Patwari, from the Superintendent of Police to the Police Station Incharge, and using all the information received from them, we should also create a smooth system to expel infiltrators."