Smart City Or Scam City? Srinagar Project Faces Quality And Corruption Complaints

The much-discussed developmental initiative, the 'Srinagar Smart City Project', has come under scrutiny as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case of corruption against two employees. The ACB, Jammu & Kashmir, is now investigating several other aspects of the project. Preliminary inquiries have been initiated regarding the misappropriation of materials such as Devri Stones and the use of substandard materials.

Reliable inputs suggest that materials, including Devri Stones, Path Tiles, and Iron Grills, were either unaccounted for or allegedly sold in the open market for personal gain during the revamp and beautification efforts under the project.

A second Preliminary Inquiry has also been registered in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau Srinagar, focusing on the use of substandard materials in ongoing development works at Foreshore Road, Nishat. These works include the construction of a cycle track, a footpath facing Dal Lake, and viewing decks from Nishat to Naseem Bagh PHC (Public Health Centre). Officials of the Srinagar Smart City Project, in alleged collusion with the contractor, deliberately bypassed mandatory procedures, compromising the quality of the work.

Salman Sagar, MLA from Hazratbal and a member of the National Conference, expressed his concerns on the issue. "I think it's very unfortunate and should not have happened. We already had doubts as the work was done hastily, flouting numerous norms. I had raised concerns earlier, but they were criticized by opponents. I even said this is not a smart city but a small city. They made the city look shabby, and the construction is already deteriorating, with stones coming loose. Such projects should involve consultation with everyone to ensure quality and inclusivity. They ruined the Polo View Market," he said.

The Srinagar Smart City Project, part of the Government of India's Ministry of Urban Development (MOUD) initiative, was approved in April 2017 with a budget of over ₹3,535 crores. The project aims to provide area-based development and urban solutions, including improvements in roads and transportation.

The cases have been registered following a secret inquiry by the ACB into allegations against Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sajid Yusuf Bhat and Executive Engineer Zahoor Ahmad Dar. Bhat has been charged under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Dar is also implicated under the same sections of the Act for similar offences.

The Smart City Mission, launched by the Ministry of Urban Development (MOUD), is a nationwide initiative in which 100 cities were selected for urban renewal and retrofitting to improve infrastructure and quality of life in urban areas.