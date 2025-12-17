Smartphone Addiction Among Kashmir’s Children Reaches ‘Epidemic Levels,’ Warn Doctors

Health experts and researchers in Kashmir have warned that smartphone addiction among children and adolescents is reaching “epidemic levels,” leading to what they describe as “virtual autism.” Medical professionals have highlighted the severe impact of excessive smartphone use on children’s developing brains, affecting cognitive growth, mental health, and physical well-being. Studies indicate that an average of 7–8 hours of daily smartphone use is associated with social withdrawal, anger, anxiety, and, in some cases, a tendency toward criminal behaviour. Excessive screen exposure has also been linked to increased suicidal thoughts and emotional instability, particularly among children who were introduced to smartphones before the age of 13.

Data from Kashmir reveals alarmingly high rates of smartphone usage. Approximately 79.4% of students aged 14–16 and 63% of children aged 1–14 in Jammu and Kashmir use smartphones—significantly higher than the national average of 49%.

A month-long survey conducted by students of the Community Medicine Department found that 79.4% of teenagers and 63% of children spend nearly 7–8 hours daily on smartphones, primarily using social media, gaming apps, and YouTube. A separate local study revealed that 63% of parents in Kashmir believe their children are addicted to electronic devices.

Doctors attribute this trend to early exposure, noting that even infants between six months and one year are being introduced to screens in the Valley. This early exposure, experts say, severely hampers cognitive and social development. Mental health neurologists have reported cases exhibiting symptoms of “virtual autism” caused by excessive screen stimulation. Additionally, research suggests that each additional hour of screen time increases the risk of myopia by 21%. Ophthalmologists in Kashmir report cases of severe eye strain in children as young as seven. One in five children in urban Kashmir is also suffering from Vitamin D deficiency, largely due to reduced outdoor activity.

Traditional childhood activities such as kite flying, outdoor play, and storytelling have been replaced by virtual gaming, resulting in speech delays, emotional detachment, and a lack of empathy among young people.

Mental health professionals are increasingly alarmed by “virtual autism,” a condition in which excessive screen exposure in early childhood produces symptoms similar to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Dr Abrar Guroo, a mental health psychologist, said,

“Children today are exposed to digital screens at a very young age. They imitate what they see on their phones, but it is one-way communication—they cannot reciprocate. Their emotional and cognitive development weakens. The condition resembles autism, which we refer to as virtual autism.

In our OPDs, we see 2–3% of children daily with speech difficulties linked to excessive phone use. These children are at risk of developing depression and anxiety because their brains, during critical developmental stages, fail to adapt to real-world interactions.”

Experts describe smartphone addiction as an emerging behavioural health crisis, particularly because social media and gaming apps are designed with reward mechanisms that exploit the developing adolescent brain. For healthy brain development, real-world experiences such as play, touch, outdoor activity, and social interaction are essential—but excessive screen time replaces these with a virtual environment, leading to social, language, and behavioural disorders.

A study by the Community Medicine Department at Srinagar Medical College warned that smartphone addiction among children and teenagers in Jammu and Kashmir could become a serious concern for future generations. If not addressed, experts say it could escalate into a public health epidemic, with withdrawal symptoms comparable to substance addiction. The condition is associated with poor sleep quality, anxiety, and low self-esteem.

Dr S.M. Salim Khan, Head of Community Medicine at GMC, said,

“During COVID, almost every child was given a smartphone. As they entered adolescence, this developed into gaming and social media addiction. The shift from joint to nuclear families and working parents has reduced supervision, pushing children into the virtual world.

We are now seeing eye strain, dryness, carpal tunnel syndrome, anger issues, and lack of concentration. About 60% of parents complain that their children have become aggressive and withdrawn. Internet-related disorders have already been recognised in international disease classifications, anticipating the rise of such conditions.”

Dr Khan also warned about the darker side of online exposure, including criminal networks and the dark web, which increasingly lure vulnerable children.

Health experts have urged parents to establish “no-phone zones” during mealtimes and bedtime, especially during holidays. Doctors report that children are experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, and vision problems at an unusually young age due to prolonged smartphone use.

Dr Sabira Alia Dakhar, Associate Professor of Community Medicine, said children under 10 are showing serious physical and mental health issues.

“They are developing obesity, mood swings, irritability, and poor emotional regulation. The WHO and paediatric associations clearly state that children under two should not be exposed to screens. Parents often treat phones as rewards, without understanding the long-term damage.”

Global studies show that average daily screen time among children ranges from 4 to 8 hours, with over 60% of children aged 1–18 exhibiting signs of digital addiction. Many children and adolescents acknowledge their dependence on devices and report anxiety and restlessness.

Experts recommend avoiding smartphone use until at least 13 years of age, implementing device-free classrooms up to higher secondary level, and encouraging outdoor activities and parental engagement to ensure healthy development.