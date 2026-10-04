/'He got up to pray, then attacked from behind with an axe': Hero pilot Smit Machchhar recounts terrifying flydubai cockpit attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar has recounted how he fought to regain control of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 after being attacked by his co-pilot, revealing that two other pilots travelling as passengers later entered the cockpit and took control of the aircraft. Machchhar, speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, said the September 30 flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was proceeding normally when co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami told him he wanted to pray. He said he was then struck repeatedly from behind, causing his vision to blur as the aircraft entered a sharp descent.