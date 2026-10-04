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  • /'He got up to pray, then attacked from behind with an axe': Hero pilot Smit Machchhar recounts terrifying flydubai cockpit attack

'He got up to pray, then attacked from behind with an axe': Hero pilot Smit Machchhar recounts terrifying flydubai cockpit attack

Captain Smit Machchhar recalls how he fought back after his co-pilot attacked him aboard Flydubai FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 08:20 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
'He got up to pray, then attacked from behind with an axe': Hero pilot Smit Machchhar recounts terrifying flydubai cockpit attack
Image Credit: ANI. Hero pilot Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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'He got up to pray, then attacked from behind with an axe': Hero pilot Smit Machchhar recounts terrifying flydubai cockpit attack
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