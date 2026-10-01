/Textile student to hero pilot: Gujarat to honour stabbed Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Captain Smit Machchhar never planned to become a pilot. He studied textiles, expected to enter his family's business and even worried his mother when he chose aviation. Years later, after being badly injured during the flydubai FZ1073 cockpit attack, one decision helped passengers reach the cockpit. Gujarat will now honour him with the "Visisht Gujarat Garima Award" for his courage.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the award on Thursday, praising the Gujarat-origin pilot for his actions aboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight carrying 174 passengers.
"The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar, the pilot of the flight headed to Israel, is being saluted by the entire world today. Despite being drenched in blood due to the attack, he displayed indomitable bravery to save the lives of 174 passengers," he said in a post on X.
Chief minister Patel said the state would give Machchhar the "Visisht Gujarat Garima Award" to honour his courage and humanity.
ઈઝરાયલ જઈ રહેલ ફ્લાઈટના પાયલટ કેપ્ટન સ્મિત મચ્છરના સાહસને આજે આખી દુનિયા સલામ કરી રહી છે. હુમલાના કારણે લોહીલુહાણ હોવા છતા તેમણે અદમ્ય સાહસ દાખવીને 174 મુસાફરોના જીવ બચાવ્યા, એ વાત અત્યંત પ્રેરણાદાયી અને સરાહનીય છે.— Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 1, 2026
મૂળ ગુજરાતના આ વીર સપૂતે પોતાના શૌર્યથી સમગ્ર વિશ્વમાં ગુજરાત…
Long before flydubai FZ1073, Machchhar saw his future in textiles rather than aircraft.
"Aviation was not a childhood dream. It came much later in life," he said in an interview that has resurfaced since the cockpit incident.
Machchhar studied textile engineering and later enrolled in a management course because he expected to help grow his family's textile business. Then, at about 19, he attended an aviation seminar. That meeting changed his career.
His decision was not immediately easy for his family. "My mom was scared," Machchhar recalled. Commercial aviation was a less familiar career choice at the time, and his mother was also worried about flying itself.
Machchhar eventually trained in New Zealand. He went on to spend more than a decade with SpiceJet before joining flydubai in 2022. As per reports that he has accumulated about 9,750 hours in the air during a flying career spanning roughly 15 years.
That experience was tested aboard FZ1073 during its flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
Authorities say an altercation erupted inside the cockpit and Machchhar was seriously injured. The aircraft then descended rapidly as the emergency unfolded.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to release the cockpit door, according to accounts from Israeli officials. That allowed passengers and other crew members to enter and overpower the alleged attacker. Off-duty pilots travelling aboard the aircraft subsequently helped take control.
The Boeing 737 MAX diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely with the passengers aboard.
He is now receiving medical treatment for his injuries. Indian officials have been in contact with his family, while Gujarat has also held prayers for his recovery.
Patel said the award would recognise Machchhar's "extraordinary act of bravery and humanity". What began with an aviation seminar at 19 has now led to one of Gujarat's public honours.
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