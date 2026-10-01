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  • /Textile student to hero pilot: Gujarat to honour stabbed Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Textile student to hero pilot: Gujarat to honour stabbed Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar

Smit Machchhar never planned to become a pilot. Now, Gujarat will honour the Flydubai captain after his heroic actions during the FZ1073 cockpit emergency averted a 9/11-like event and saved 174 lives. Read to know more. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
Textile student to hero pilot: Gujarat to honour stabbed Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar
Image Credit: AI-edit/author. Hero pilot Smit Machchhar.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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