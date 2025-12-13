Smog Blanket Across UP; Noida AQI Touches 448, Delhi Remains 'Very Poor'

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Several cities across Uttar Pradesh witnessed thick smog on Saturday morning as air quality worsened in many parts of the state, causing low visibility and health concerns.

Bulandshahr was covered in a dense layer of fog, forcing people to gather around bonfires to stay warm. Similar conditions were reported in Ayodhya, where thick smog reduced visibility across the city. Mainpuri also witnessed a heavy haze of toxic smog, affecting daily activities early in the day.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed severe air quality levels in parts of Noida. Noida Sector 125 and Sector 116 both recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 448 at around 9 am, placing them in the ‘severe’ category. Lucknow, the state capital, reported slightly better conditions compared to other areas, with an AQI of 242, which falls under the ‘poor’ category.

Other cities in Uttar Pradesh showed varying air quality levels. Kanpur recorded a ‘moderate’ AQI in the range of 101–200. Prayagraj also reported moderate air quality during the morning hours. In contrast, Moradabad recorded a ‘poor’ AQI between 201 and 300, indicating higher pollution levels.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi also remained a major concern. On Saturday morning, the overall AQI in the national capital stood at 393 at around 8 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, according to CPCB data. The situation followed continued poor air quality conditions observed on Friday.

Official data showed that Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 349 around 4 pm on December 12. Several areas of the capital remained under a thick layer of toxic smog, leading to poor visibility and discomfort for residents.

Some locations in Delhi were classified under the ‘severe’ category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 436, while Ashok Vihar stood at 435. Other areas such as ITO (425), Delhi Technological University (426), and Nehru Nagar (427) also reported severe air quality levels.