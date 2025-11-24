SMVD Medical College Admissions Controversy: Omar Abdullah Defends Merit-Based Selection In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed the controversy over admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), asserting that the process is purely merit-based and has no provision for religion-based reservations.

Abdullah emphasized that admissions follow a transparent, “quantitative merit-based” system that treats all applicants equally. He highlighted that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Act, passed by the J-K Assembly, clearly stipulates that admissions are based solely on merit, not religion.

His remarks came in response to BJP leader Sunil Sharma’s demand that admissions be restricted to those who follow Sanatan Dharma, arguing that the institution is funded by devotees.

Abdullah responded firmly, “If you want admissions without merit, take permission from the Supreme Court, because as far as I know, you cannot give admission without merit.”

He further explained, “There is a demand that admissions be given on the basis of religion, by keeping merit aside, which is not permissible according to the Constitution.”

Abdullah questioned the broader implications of religion-based decisions, asking what would happen if the government applied such criteria to social welfare schemes, ration distribution, or police duties. He underscored the secular nature of the Constitution, sarcastically suggesting that the word “secular” be removed if religious bias were intended.

He also urged Sunil Sharma to review the J-K Assembly Act, which clearly mandates that seats be distributed based on merit rather than religion. Abdullah defended the students who secured seats through merit and encouraged others to work hard for future entrance examinations.

Challenging the idea of religion-based criteria, Omar pointed out that if admissions were restricted by religion, the associated Shri Mata Vaishno Devi hospital, funded in the same way, would also have to deny treatment to non-Hindus. He argued that social welfare schemes, police services, and ration distribution do not discriminate by religion, and neither should this educational institution.

Finally, he stressed that any change to the merit-based system would require permission from the Supreme Court, as current law does not allow religious quotas. Abdullah reiterated that the secular nature of the Indian Constitution prevents such discrimination, and any attempt to introduce religious criteria would need a formal legal amendment.