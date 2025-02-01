Imagine you book a cab and when you sit inside, you see free snacks and cold drinks accompanying you on your journey. Yes, it might seem unreal but it will turn true if you ever end up sitting with Delhi-based Uber driver Abdul Qadeer who has gone viral all over social media for offering facilities to his customers. Besides all this, he also gives free WiFi in his car as the icing on the cake.

In a post on the Reddit page ‘r/delhi’, a user named ‘Fancy-Past-6831’ shared an image from Abdul Qadeer’s cab. In the image, a variety of complimentary services he provides are visible.

Apart from snacks and cold drinks, he also provides his customers with medicines, tissues, sanitisers, an ashtray, shoe polish, perfumes, donation boxes for poor children, and many other things which are tough to find in anyone else’s life.

The post went viral on social media with the caption, “Found cab facilities better than flights”. This isn't the first time Qadeer has made headlines. In June 2023, an X user had also shared a photo of his cab, praising his exceptional service.

Inside his cab, Qadeer carries two instruction boards for passengers. One, which features the Wi-Fi password and informs that all services are free. The other highlights respect for all religions. This cab driver is also famous for rarely cancelling rides since he started his business.