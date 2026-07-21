A bizarre and deeply unethical corruption scandal has surfaced in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, where an organised syndicate fabricated hundreds of snakebite deaths to siphon off millions of rupees from state disaster funds.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how this elaborate racket operated. Over the past three years, at least 431 deaths resulting from natural causes, heart attacks, or road accidents were falsely recorded as snakebites in official documentation. Through this deception, the syndicate systematically extracted over £1.6 million (₹17.24 crore) from the state treasury.
#DNAमित्रों | सांप के नाम पर कैसे हुआ 17 करोड़ का घोटाला? सांप के जहर से ज्यादा जहरीला है भ्रष्टाचार!— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 21, 2026
छत्तीसगढ़ में घोटाले का 'डायमंड सिंडिकेट'#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Chhatishgarh #Snake #Corruption@rahulsinhatv pic.twitter.com/8bF9qivQ73
Under Chhattisgarh government guidelines, families of individuals who die from snakebites are entitled to £3,800 (₹4 lakh) in financial aid from the state disaster relief fund. Designed as a safety net for underprivileged households, this welfare policy was exploited by a network dubbed the "Diamond Gang," comprising medical professionals, legal practitioners, police personnel, and local government clerks.
The operational structure of the racket relied on quick communication and systematic fraud:
Tipping off the ring leader: Constables and Home Guard personnel posted at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Bilaspur alerted local advocate Hira Khandekar—the alleged mastermind—whenever a death occurred.
Co-opting families: Khandekar approached grieving relatives, persuading them to join the scheme in exchange for a share of the compensation payout.
Fabricating evidence: Medical staff created artificial puncture marks on the corpses to mimic snake fangs. Co-conspiring doctors then issued altered post-mortem reports confirming snake Envenomation as the cause of death.
Fast-tracking claims: Govind Vishwakarma, an administrator at the local Tehsil office, processed the fraudulent paperwork after accepting bribes ranging between £1,000 and £1,400 (₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh). Once the state disbursed the funds, the proceeds were divided among the family and syndicate members.
The scheme unraveled after a relative of one of the deceased individuals approached law enforcement authorities to report the malpractice.
Police have conducted raids across more than 14 locations, resulting in the arrest of 17 individuals so far. Among those detained are mastermind Hira Khandekar, three revenue staff members, police personnel, and a female doctor accused of forging autopsy results. Several other medical practitioners connected to the network remain at large as investigations continue.
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