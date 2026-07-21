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Chhattisgarh snakebite scam: How Bilaspur's 'diamond gang' forged 431 deaths to siphon Off Rs 17 crore state relief

Bilaspur's 'Diamond Gang' busted for a ₹17.24 crore disaster fund scam, forging 431 snakebite deaths using fake autopsies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Chhattisgarh snakebite scam: How Bilaspur's 'diamond gang' forged 431 deaths to siphon Off Rs 17 crore state relief
Image Credit: Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how this elaborate racket operated.

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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