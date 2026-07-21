In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of how this elaborate racket operated. Over the past three years, at least 431 deaths resulting from natural causes, heart attacks, or road accidents were falsely recorded as snakebites in official documentation. Through this deception, the syndicate systematically extracted over £1.6 million (₹17.24 crore) from the state treasury.