SNAP exam 2020

SNAP 2020 admit card for Jan 9 released on snaptest.org, get direct link here

Symbiosis International University has released the admit card for SNAP exam, scheduled to be held on January 9. Here's how you can download your hall ticket.

SNAP 2020: The Symbiosis International University has released the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 on its official website snaptest.org. SNAP 2020 for the third phase of postgraduate management entrance examination (MBA) is scheduled to be held on January 9, 2021. 

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their SNAP admit card 2021 from the official website of SNAP. They will be required to fill in their credentials like SNAP ID and password. 

SNAP entrance examination is being held in three phases, December 5, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021 and the result will be announced on January 22.

SNAP admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis International University, i.e., snaptest.org.
Step 2: Click on the link on the right corner of the home page, that reads SNAP admit card.
Step 3: A new login page will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter your credentials and click on the submit option.
Step 5: Your SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

SNAP admit card 2021 will consist of the name, category, signature and picture of the candidate, SNAP ID, SNAP test centre address, date of birth, bar code and instructions to be followed at the test centre. It will also include additional details regarding COIVD-19 SoPs. 

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to follow the COVID guidelines issued by the university. They are required to carry an identity proof, sanitizer and wear a mask inside the examination hall. 

