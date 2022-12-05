SNAP 2022 admit card RELEASED for December 10 exam at snaptest.org- Direct link to download here

SNAP 2022: Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card has been released today, December 5. The SNAP will be held on December 10 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Symbiosis International University (SIU). The admit card is available for download from the official website at www.snaptest.org for candidates who will take the test. The admit cards for SNAP Tests 2 and 3 will be available on December 10.

SNAP 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ The SNAP Test 1 (December 10, 2022) Admit Card is available for download”

Key in your SNAP ID and Password

Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take printout.

In 87 Indian cities, the SNAP Test 2022 will be administered using a computer-based test (CBT).