SNAP 2022 admit card RELEASED for December 10 exam at snaptest.org- Direct link to download here
SNAP 2022 admit card: In 87 Indian cities, the SNAP Test 2022 will be administered using a computer-based test, scroll down for more details.
SNAP 2022: Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card has been released today, December 5. The SNAP will be held on December 10 from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM at Symbiosis International University (SIU). The admit card is available for download from the official website at www.snaptest.org for candidates who will take the test. The admit cards for SNAP Tests 2 and 3 will be available on December 10.
SNAP 2022: Here’s how to download
- Visit the official website at snaptest.org
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ The SNAP Test 1 (December 10, 2022) Admit Card is available for download”
- Key in your SNAP ID and Password
- Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take printout.
SNAP 2022; direct link to download here
In 87 Indian cities, the SNAP Test 2022 will be administered using a computer-based test (CBT).
