Snow, Silence, And Search: Army Scours Gadol Forests For Missing Agniveer Commandos

The Indian Army has launched a massive search operation in the Gadol forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir to locate two soldiers who have been missing since October 6. The search operation is being carried out with the help of drones, dog squads, and helicopters. The Indian Army has launched a massive joint search operation in the dense Gadol forest area of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district to locate two missing soldiers of the 5 Para (Special Forces) unit who went missing on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Identified as Agniveer commandos, the soldiers were part of a routine search operation in the forest area when contact was lost. No terrorist angle has been found in the case so far, but the area has a history of terrorism, including a major encounter in the same forests in 2023, in which security forces suffered heavy losses.

Attempts to reestablish communication with the paratroopers who went missing during an operation in the Gadol forests failed, prompting the Army to immediately launch a massive search using drones, dog squads, and helicopters.

The operation involves coordinated teams of the Indian Army, supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Air support is provided through helicopters and drones for surveillance, as well as ground teams deployed in challenging terrain. The primary focus is on the search operation in the densely forested area, which stretches across rugged mountainous terrain.

According to information received so far, the soldiers remain missing. The Army has not officially announced any recovery or further activities. The search operation continues amid heightened vigilance in the area.

The Gadol forest, located between Kishtwar and Anantnag, is a known hotbed of counter-terrorism activities. The Army has requested the cooperation of residents and is emphasizing the use of advanced technology for rescue operations.

Army sources stated that the missing soldiers reportedly fell behind their group and lost their way while on duty in the jungle. They indicated that no terrorist angle is suspected yet in the soldiers' disappearance. They further stated that the area had received heavy snowfall that day, with approximately two feet of snow accumulating. It appears that adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the situation.